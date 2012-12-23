Newsvine

Piers Morgan Deportation Petition Posted To White House After His Gun Control Rants

Piers Morgan's outspokenness about gun control has brought about a petition seeking to deport him from the United States.

The petition, which has been submitted on a White House website, has received over 12,000 signatures. (It takes 25,000 before the White House is obligated to address the petition.) The petition was launched by writer Kurt Nimmo.

 

