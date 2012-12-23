Piers Morgan's outspokenness about gun control has brought about a petition seeking to deport him from the United States.
The petition, which has been submitted on a White House website, has received over 12,000 signatures. (It takes 25,000 before the White House is obligated to address the petition.) The petition was launched by writer Kurt Nimmo.
Piers Morgan Deportation Petition Posted To White House After His Gun Control Rants
