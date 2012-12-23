Newsvine

Obama to Boehner: "You get nothing. I get that for free" -- A report details the talks between the president and the speaker -- and finds Obama playing a stronger hand

The Wall Street Journal has the behind-the-scenes account today of the chilly and contentious “fiscal cliff” talks between President Obama and House Speaker John Boehner.

In the piece, Obama comes across as emboldened post-election to push for a better deal than the debt ceiling “grand bargain” that collapsed during the summer of 2011. Boehner, meanwhile, wanted something in return if he agreed to raise income tax rates on those earning more than $1 million a year.

When Boehner asked Obama if they agree on a deal along the same lines as the one he walked away from during the 2011 talks, according to the paper, Obama retorted: “You missed your opportunity on that.”

 

