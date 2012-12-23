Our final payout from Newsvine has arrived!

Well, this is sort of bittersweet for me. This was my best three month stretch in the history of my time on Newsvine, and this is the last time I'll probably see a monetary correlation with my readership. I don't have to tell most of you that the money itself is nothing, compared to seeing the pageview numbers go up. It's taken two years for me to get the hang of this, and now it's all changing. And the Google Adsense method is just not working for me.

As it stands, I continue to get denied for all sorts of reasons. I'll try again after the first of the year, but, even if they do accept me, it won't be the same. I don't think there will be a leaderboard in the new Newsvine, or a Top of the Vine where, every once in a while, I'll see my name alongside the NBC heavy hitters as one of the most popular for the week.

**Sigh**

I'm sure I'll adjust again. But what if it takes another two years!?!

Anyway, thank you, Newsvine gods, for the final payment. And if you could, please keep whispering in Google's ear that I'm really not a bad girl!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, everyone!