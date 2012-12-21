Why the NRA's plan won't work -- Science and history show the group's plan to flood schools with guns could be disastrous

Before we just laugh away the NRA’s plan to put armed guards (either police or volunteers) in every school in America, it’s worth at least asking: Would it even work? People who actually study gun violence were not impressed.

“The statement by the NRA is without any evidence that it would be effective,” said Dr. Fred Rivara, an epidemiologist at the University of Washington and the Editor in Chief of the pediatrics division of the Journal of the American Medical Association, in an email to Salon.

In fact, there was an armed Sheriff’s Deputy at Columbine High School the day of the shooting. There was an armed citizen in the Clackamas Mall in Oregon during a shooting earlier this month. There was an armed citizen at the Gabby Giffords shooting – and he almost shot the unarmed hero who tackled shooter Jared Loughner. Virtually every university in the county already has its own police force. Virginia Tech had it’s own SWAT-like team. As James Brady, Ronald Reagan’s former press secretary cum gun control advocate, often notes, he was shot along with the president despite the fact that they were surrounded by dozens of heavily armed and well-trained Secret Service agents and police.