Video: President Obama Responds to Gun Control Petitions

In the days since the tragedy in Newtown, Americans from all over the country have called for action to deter mass shootings and reduce gun violence, and hundreds of thousands of people have signed petitions on whitehouse.gov's We the People platform. In this video message, President Obama responds, explaining a comprehensive effort to come up with a broader set of serious proposals and encouraging Americans to continue their participation in this important process. Watch on YouTube

"I can't do it alone. I need your help.", the President says.

And that's exactly what we have to continue to do, help him pass smart gun regulations. We need to keep up the pressure. We need to remember that every day, the status quo fails us and innocents die. Most of all, we need to keep the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre prominent in our minds and hearts. We aren't helpless in the face of such tragedy, but only if we stay vigilant in this fight. We can't allow ourselves the luxury of forgetting.

Washington won't do anything without the constant demand for change. The gun lobby is powerful and relentless. They're counting on us to dry our tears and go on with our lives. But if we do that, they win. And without our constant clamor, Congress will just cash the gun lobby check and the President, even with the best of intentions, will fail in making any significant progress. And that simply isn't good enough. Let's get this done for the victims of Newtown, CT. And all the victims before them and, yes, since them.

The video is just under three minutes long.