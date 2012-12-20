Newsvine

euterpe-1641499

About Thanks for the good times in the past... Bye for now Articles: 48 Seeds: 2150 Comments: 14388 Since: Feb 2010

Senator Urges Supporters To Sign Petition To NRA -- McCaskill's evolution on guns continues as she calls "on the NRA to come out of hiding."

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by euterpe-1641499 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBasil Marceaux For Governor Of Tennessee! [VIDEO]
Seeded on Thu Dec 20, 2012 2:18 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Sen. Claire McCaskill is urging her supporters to call on the National Rifle Association to back substantive efforts to improve gun laws in the wake of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

"Silence from the NRA will be a clear signal that they don't want meaningful change," McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat, wrote in an email to her supporters.

"That's why I'm asking you to sign my petition, calling on the NRA to come out of hiding, and come to the table."

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor