Senator Urges Supporters To Sign Petition To NRA -- McCaskill's evolution on guns continues as she calls "on the NRA to come out of hiding."

Sen. Claire McCaskill is urging her supporters to call on the National Rifle Association to back substantive efforts to improve gun laws in the wake of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

"Silence from the NRA will be a clear signal that they don't want meaningful change," McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat, wrote in an email to her supporters.

"That's why I'm asking you to sign my petition, calling on the NRA to come out of hiding, and come to the table."