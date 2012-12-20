National Review writer's offensive Newtown theory -- Twitter responds to the National Review's Charlotte Allen, who blames Sandy Hook Elementary's "feminized setting"

A writer for the National Review hypothesized that the shootings in Newtown, Conn., would not have occurred if the school had more men around to fight back against Adam Lanza, “or even some of the huskier 12-year-old boys.”

As part of an NRO symposium called “Newtown Answers,” Charlotte Allen writes:

There was not a single adult male on the school premises when the shooting occurred. In this school of 450 students, a sizeable number of whom were undoubtedly 11- and 12-year-old boys (it was a K–6 school), all the personnel — the teachers, the principal, the assistant principal, the school psychologist, the “reading specialist” — were female.