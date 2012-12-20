Newsvine

Piers Morgan rages at gun advocate: 'You're an unbelievably stupid man, aren't you?'

Seeded by euterpe-1641499 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Thu Dec 20, 2012 4:24 AM
Discuss:
CNN host Piers Morgan, who has repeatedly called for stricter gun regulation in the wake of last week’s school shooting in Connecticut, got into a heated debate with the head of the Gun Owners of America (GOA), Larry Pratt, during his show Tuesday night, with the interview becoming confrontational after Morgan accused Pratt of lying about shooting rates in Europe.

“You’re an unbelievably stupid man, aren’t you?” Morgan sneered, to which Pratt responded by accusing him of being morally obtuse.

“You seem to prefer being a victim to being able to prevail over the criminal element,” Pratt countered. “I don’t know why you want to be the criminals’ friend.”

 

 

