Right-Wing Teacher-Arming Hysteria Grows -- Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell is the latest to hop on the bandwagon, saying it's a "discussion that ought to be had."

The latest high-profile Republican to say he is open to possibly allowing firearms on school grounds is Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, who said in the wake of the Newtown, Conn. school shootings that he thinks “that’s a reasonable discussion that ought to be had.”

McDonnell was asked about allowing “adults, supervisors, principals, teachers to be armed” in schools. He replied:

I know there has been a knee-jerk reaction against that, I think there should at least be a discussion of that.