Newsvine

euterpe-1641499

About Thanks for the good times in the past... Bye for now Articles: 48 Seeds: 2150 Comments: 14388 Since: Feb 2010

Robert Reich criticizes Obama for caving on Social Security

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by euterpe-1641499 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Wed Dec 19, 2012 4:02 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich on Tuesday night criticized President Barack Obama for agreeing to adjust the measure of inflation for safety net programs like Social Security.

During an appearance on Current TV, Reich said the President was “chipping away at Social Security and Medicare by fiddling with the formula for inflation” amid the ongoing budget negotiations. The proposed changes to the measure of inflation — called “chained CPI” — would lead to smaller cost-of-living increases for Social Security beneficiaries.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor