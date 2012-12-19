Video: Huckabee Doubles Down, Blaming Contraception Now for Sandy Hook Massacre

Did Huckabee really mean it when he claimed that madmen shoot up schools because his god isn’t being preached from the chalkboard? Short answer: Yes, though he’d rather not be held accountable for it. This is what fundies mean when they call themselves “Bible-believing Christians”. The Bible has lots of accounts of God smiting people who don’t worship or obey him by killing their children, and Huckabee and other Bible literalists believe that’s just how their god rolls. The problem is that Huckabee is too much of a coward to just say it. So he dumped a bunch of words trying to “complicate” his argument Saturday:

But if you listen carefully to what he’s saying, he’s still making the same argument: That “morality” is strict adherence to a fundamentalist-defined Biblical law, and his god is punishing us for not doing that by killing children.